The SABC’s Chief Operating Officer Ian Plaatjies says that the challenges with the public broadcaster attaining rights to broadcasting the Rugby World Cup, which kicks off in France on Friday, were largely due to anti-competitive behaviour.

He was speaking following the announcement that the SABC has met all their requirements to conclude an agreement regarding the Rugby World Cup 2023 broadcast rights.

Plaatjies said that the challenges were not just confined to the broadcast of rugby games.

“I think predominantly because the relationship broke down because we believe there’s anti-competitive behaviour, and that’s the case before the competition commission. We tried to rebuild the relationship two years ago. It’s not just the Rugby World Cup, we’ve got cricket world cup coming in two-months time and exactly the same challenge. We have athletics South Africa, that’s given them exclusivity as well- a lot of other sports codes. So, we’ve been in discussions with them and saying look can we please find a way to make sport available to everyone in South Africa.”

VIDEO | SABC updates on Rugby World Cup 2023 coverage: