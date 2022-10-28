Non-profit organisation, Corruption Watch, says South Africans should be relieved that the wheels of justice are finally beginning to turn at Eskom.

The former Eskom CEO, Matshela Koko, appeared in the Middelburg Specialised Crimes Court in Mpumalanga on Thursday and was granted bail of R300 000.

His co-accused Thabo Mokwena, Watson Seswai and Hlupheka Sithole were also granted bail of R300 000 each.

The bail conditions for Koko, Makwena, Seswai and Sithole include surrendering their passports.

Earlier, Koko’s wife Mosima and two stepdaughters Koketso Aren and Thato Choma, as well as a lawyer, Johannes Coetzee were granted bail of R70 000 each.

The eight were arrested yesterday morning in connection with the R2 billion Eskom tender related to the Kusile power plant’s construction. They are facing charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering.