The fraud, corruption and money laundering trial of former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko and seven others has been postponed to the 23rd of March next year at the Middelburg Specialised Crimes Court in Mpumalanga, on Thursday.

Koko has been granted bail of R300 000.

Earlier his wife, Mosima and two stepdaughters – Koketso Aren and Thato Choma – as well as a lawyer, Johannes Coetzee were granted bail of R70 000 each in the Middelburg Specialised Crimes Court in Mpumalanga, on

The state argued for bail to be set for the former CEO at half a million rand.

The eight suspects were arrested on Thursday morning in connection with the R2 billion Eskom tender scandal related to the Kusile power plant’s construction. They are facing charges of fraud, corruption, and money laundering.

The accused were arrested in Gauteng and Mpumalanga early on Thursday.

Political Analyst Ongama Mtimka says if the allegations against Koko and his co-accused are true, then this process is a vindication of the work of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

“If all the allegations that Matshela Koko and others are facing are true, this process that is now taking place – their arrests – is a vindication of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry and also of whistleblowers who throughout the history of corruption in South Africa have sometimes been very disappointed after speaking out only for those they implicate to continue to be off the hook and to continue to ransack the public purse.”

