Contralesa calls on authorities to tackle rising teenage pregnancies

Traditional leaders’ organisation Contralesa has called on the government to step up efforts to combat teenage pregnancy, spurred by recent reports that a 15-year-old girl was among 33 mothers who gave birth on Christmas Day in Limpopo.

Contralesa President Kgosi Lameck Mokoena highlights the joint responsibility of the government and parents in restoring morality to society.

While Contralesa shares in the celebration of mothers welcoming newborns on Christmas, concerns have been raised over the distressing revelation that some of these mothers are as young as 15 years old.

“This must be a concern to our government and parents. What kind of a society have we become where babies give birth to babies? It is clear that we have a broken society. Contralesa calls upon our government to embark on a vigorous awareness campaign to deal with moral decay in our society. We call upon our parents to play a role as well.”