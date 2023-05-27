The North West Health Department says it will take action against its employees who were on duty when newborn babies were put in cardboard boxes instead of incubators or cribs at the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital.

This comes after pictures of babies placed inside boxes went viral on social media earlier this week. The Provincial MEC for Health Madoda Sambatha says investigations into the incident are already under way.

“The supervisor who was on shift and the manager that the supervisor reported to must be the two who must be suspended first, on the grounds that everything they dealt with, let me not dealt with the grounds of suspension but they must be suspended not on the grounds given to the SABC.”

Meanwhile, Sambatha has apologised to the families of babies.

“As the MEC for health, I should first apologise to the babies for the humiliation they were subjected to by people who were delivering them, the hospital. Apologise to the worse component that even having placed in cart boxes. Someone took their photos and circulated them, thirdly apologise to the families of those babies.”

North West Health Dept to take action after newborn babies placed on boxes instead of incubators: