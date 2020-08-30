Nyameka Goniwe reportedly died on Saturday while in isolation pending the outcome of her coronavirus (COVID-19) test.

Condolences continue to stream in after the passing of Nyameka Goniwe, the wife of the late anti-apartheid struggle icon, Matthew Goniwe who was part of the group of activists known as ‘Cradock Four’.

They were murdered by the security police in 1985.

The mayor of the Chris Hani District municipality in the Eastern Cape, Wongama Gela, says their region lost a great leader and patriot who dedicated her life for the betterment of others. Goniwe was a councilor in the district council from 2016 up to 2020 before she was redeployed to the Inxuba Yethemba municipality in Cradock as the Speaker.

Nyameka testified at the Truth and Reconciliation commission in 1996 and worked tirelessly to bring about the prosecution of the people behind the murder of her husband.