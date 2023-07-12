The Constitutional Court is expected to hand down judgment on Wednesday on the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act and the AARTO Amendment Act.

The Organisation Against Tax Abuse (Outa) has challenged the introduction of a new strict demerit system for traffic infringements. This follows last year’s high court ruling which declared parts of the legislation unconstitutional.

Organisation Against Tax Abuse CEO, Wayne Duvenage says, “The state is trying to remove the control in issuing of traffic fine violations from the local government competence to national. What we could and do find is the national [government] could very well infringe or impact on the collection of revenues by a local government or municipality of its traffic fine revenue. They take a big cut of it, there might be delays in how they handle it. It doesn’t mean though, that they can’t have a national licence demerit point system.”

