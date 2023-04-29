The Comrades Marathon Association has announced that it’s increasing its prize money for the 2023 Comrades Marathon by a substantial 90%.

The association says the total prize purse will be a substantial R4.3 million, up from last year’s R2.2 million. This means that the Men’s and Women’s winners will almost double their prize money and take home half a million rand this year, up from R260 000 last year.

And if the record is broken, the winners will receive a further R500 000, bringing their total prize money to a million rand.

Prize money for the iconic race was halved since the Covid-19 pandemic halted all sporting events in 2020. The 96th Comrades Marathon is a down run from Pietermaritzburg to Durban on the 11th of June.