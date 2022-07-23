Residents of Matsulu in Mbombela, Mpumalanga are living in fear of wild animals attacking them. On Wednesday, four people including a child were attacked by a leopard. The community has now called for intervention from authorities.

The Matsulu township serves as the border of the Kruger National Park. Somehow, wild animals find their way to the community. Three people sustained minor injuries, while one person is still in hospital. It is alleged that the leopard had been roaming the area for about three months.

One of the victims, Ndumiso Mamba, sustained wounds to his face and body after wrestling the leopard. He is currently receiving treatment in hospital. He was on his way to fetch kids from school when the incident happened.

Mamba elaborates on the incident and says, “I heard a roar from behind then I turned and pulled it to my front. It fell to the ground; it hit me with its paws on my head. It then bit my nose apart, it jumped and I started punching it with my fists.”

The community bravely killed the leopard. One of the people, who were a part of those who killed the leopard, says the streets in the area have become dangerous.

“We live in fear, we are not safe, and we are even scared of walking at night. There are many open holes where these animals pass through. Since the attack, my child is not fine, she is always scared and is not doing well at school anymore. I just wish she could get some counselling,” said a member of the community.

The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MPTA) say they were not aware of this leopard roaming in the community.

April Lukhele who is MTPA Compliance and Monitoring Manager says, “If an animal is found outside the protected area, the community needs to report to the conservation urgently or to the nearest police station. From Matsulu to Nyongane, we have a forum that we work with; each village has a representative, so that the representative can report to us.”

According to MTPA’s Lukhele, the leopard has since been taken in to be tested to determine the reasons of its behaviour.

