The Section 194 committee into the fitness of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to hold office has rejected her call for its chairperson, Qubudile Dyantyi, to recuse himself.

Members say the matter does not belong to the committee and that if there are allegations of wrongdoing, they should be raised with the relevant authorities.

In his response, Dyantyi said nothing in Mkhwebane’s application for his recusal is supported by evidence.

Dyantyi said last week that he would not recuse himself as requested by Mkhwebane as she had not provided any evidence of wrongdoing on his part, among other reasons.

The suspended Public Protector has applied for Dyantyi’s recusal following her allegations that he, together with ANC Chief Whip, Pemmy Majodina, and the late ANC MP, Tina Joemat-Pettersson, had solicited a bribe from her.

She has also refused to reply to questions sent by members of the committee and evidence leaders, saying she would only do so under a new chairperson who is not accused of bribery.

The committee is also planning to look at a draft report of the year-long inquiry.

This after they decided to proceed without Mkhwebane making any further input.

VIDEO | In an interview from last month, Mkhwebane insists Dyantyi recuses himself: