The Western Cape’s only independent candidate, Zackie Achmat, says coloured people are neglected by government.

Achmat spoke during a rally in Khayelitsha on the Cape Flats yesterday.

He vowed to address the plight of coloured people.

Achmat says, “Now I’m going to talk about a difficult thing, coloured people, brown people have felt neglected by our government, we can’t let that neglect continue. We cannot let political parties use the fear of coloured people towards African people, because the only people that benefit are the super wealthy. The only people that benefit are the corrupt people in government. African and coloured pensioners and people with disabilities are punished by SASSA, their dignity is taken away in queues, it doesn’t matter what race you are, sexual orientation you have or gender identity.”

