Activist and co-founder of the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) Zackie Achmat has launched his campaign to stand for parliament in next year’s elections.

Hundreds of his supporters from several non-governmental organisations gathered on the steps of the St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town to show their support.

Achmat, who is well known for his campaign in support of treatment for HIV-positive people, says even though he will stand as an independent he is part of a movement and will therefore not be representing himself.

“Many of us are tired of parties, political parties. Support strong independent candidates who are progressive. Support candidates who will want to fix the state. The work of parliament is long, boring and hard. And I am willing to do that work, but not alone with tens of thousands of people outside,” says Achmat.

