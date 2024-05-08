City of Joburg to brief media on the progress of M1 fire

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The City of Johannesburg is expected to brief the media on Wednesday afternoon on the progress following the fire underneath the M1 highway bridge in Johannesburg.

The fire broke out last Wednesday, and early investigations – cited suspected cable theft and vandalism. This resulted in City Power’s electricity infrastructure catching fire and leading to power outages in parts of the City center.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says the replacement of burnt and stolen cables along the M1 highway bridge was expected to be completed by the end of the day, yesterday.

It took them two days to clear the rubble from the tunnel where the fire destroyed the electricity infrastructure.

City of Joburg Municipal Manager, Floyd Brink is expected to visit the fire scene and provide a further update.

M1 Underground Fire I City Power and EMS assess the extent of the damage

#CityPowerUpdates #InnerCitySDC [BRAAMFONTEIN UNDERGROUND FIRE UPDATE] The work towards restoring power supply for customers who are affected by the M1 fire incident is still ongoing, with the team finally managing to break concrete layers across the road next to the… pic.twitter.com/vR3qzEgFxy — @CityPowerJhb (@CityPowerJhb) May 7, 2024