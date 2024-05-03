City Power working towards restoring power affected by M1 fire

Reading Time: < 1 minute

City Power says work towards restoring power to parts of Johannesburg affected by this week’s underground fire along the M1 will resume once all safety standards have been met.

The utility says further assessments will be carried out as the damage to electricity infrastructure stretches far into underground tunnels.

City Power spokesperson, Isaac Magena says gas level inspections are currently under way.

“Meanwhile, the team from the Johannesburg Emergency Services has also embarked on a process of clearing the residual smoke and other gaseous toxins underneath the tunnels and providing clean air ventilation to allow our teams to commence with their work. That work will involve removing the rubble, clearing the oil spill and draining excess water. Johannesburg Water has been called to assist in in the process of draining out water from the tunnels.”