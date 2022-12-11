The City of Joburg is still assessing the extent of damage and costs following floods in the metro. Heavy downpours caused damage to road infrastructure, businesses and houses across the City.

Rescue teams had their hands full as many people were trapped by rising water in houses in Eldorado Park, south of the city. This follows heavy rains that wreaked havoc in parts of Soweto, Alexandra, Lenasia and Florida on the West Rand.

A police helicopter was called in to assist in evacuating residents in Eldorado Park.

Heavy rains led to power outages leaving many residents without electricity for prolonged periods of time. City Power says it is working around the clock to restore power in the affected areas. Businesses have been impacted as well. Jeff Delpeche is the manager of a golf course in Florida on the outskirts of the city.

“The unusual amount of water that came through across the road into the golf course. Everything had just gave away. Just up stream down to the golf course. So it is really bad.”

City Power overwhelmed by demand for reconnections:

In Alexandra, the Jukskei River bursts its banks, endangering the lives of those living near the river. Emergency services called off the search for a baby who drowned during a baptism ceremony last Saturday. However, when the sun came up, the search resumed.

They will start the search along the William Nicol and end the search in Steyn City.

The City of Joburg is appealing for more aid. MMC for Public Safety, David Tembe, says food and shelter remain a huge challenge for most affected families.

“They need shelter, water and food. But we are fortunate because we have NGOs who are providing with blankets and food. Especially in Nancefield we have those who need food. So we are appealing for more aid because in terms of the Disaster Act we have to render the service for not more than 72 hours. But because they are human beings we need to assist them whether is beyond that 72 hours.”

It is not known exactly how many households have been impacted by the floods. Disaster management teams are still assessing the extent of the damage. The City’s Emergency Teams remain on high alert as the weather service expects more rainfall in Gauteng over the next few days.

Clean-up operations in JHB storms flooding: