The search for a three-month-old baby who drowned during a baptism ceremony in the Jukskei River in Alexandra, north of Johannesburg on Saturday last week has resumed.

The search was called off on Friday due high water levels. Fourteen others including the toddler’s grandmother also drowned. Emergency services personnel retrieved the bodies earlier this week. The spokesperson for Johannesburg Emergency Services, Xolile Khumalo says their teams are combing the river bank.

Meanwhile, the City is yet to determine the extent of the damage the flash floods have caused in Alexandra, Soweto and the West Rand. Houses and road infrastructure have been badly damaged in some parts.

