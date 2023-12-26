City of Joburg on high alert after a level 2 thunderstorms warning

Reading Time: < 1 minute

City of Johannesburg MMC for Public Safety Mgcini Tshwaku says the City’s Emergency Services Aquatic Rescue Unit has been put on high alert after a level 2 thunderstorms warning was issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS).

The severe thunderstorms may cause flash floods in most parts of the City. The storms are expected to continue into Wednesday.

Tshwaku has urged residents to avoid crossing swollen rivers and motorists have been urged to exercise caution while driving.

“Extend safe following distance and avoid crossing flooded low-lying bridges/roads. Disaster Management has also been put on high alert to monitor the situation and facilitate relief to residents who might be affected by wet weather conditions.”

SA Weather Report | 26 December 2023: