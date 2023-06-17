City of Cape Town officials say disaster risk management crews are busy with assessments in several areas where flooding is being reported. Affected areas include, Vygieskraal, Belgravia, Gugulethu, Somerset-West, Driftsands, Klipheuwel and Phillipi.

More bad weather is being experienced across the Western Cape following days of heavy rain and gusty winds.

Weather-related power outages are being experienced in some areas.

Spokesperson for the city’s Disaster Risk Management, Charlottle Powell says the dam next to the Phillipi railway station is overflowing, posing a risk of flooding to the Down Town informal settlement downstream.

“The public is advised that if they wish to make humanitarian aid donations (food and blankets), to do so directly to NGOs, churches and other faith-based organisations within their communities. The weather warning for Level 4 disruptive rainfall is still in place for today.”

City departments are still busy with mopping up operations across all affected areas. Disaster Risk Management personnel are also continuing with assessments. Reports of flooding have been received from informal settlements in the City. #CTNews pic.twitter.com/Fus1OrUA54 — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) June 17, 2023