The City of Cape Town has opened community halls across the metro for people to enjoy the Netball World Cup live on big screens.

Four large viewing areas have been set up for the public for the duration of the World Cup. This in a bid to ensure that everyone can enjoy the gees of the first such tournament on African soil.

The Portland Indoor Centre in Mitchells plain is set up for festivities.

Families, friends and even lone community members are invited to enjoy watching the major sporting event with others.

Netball World Cup fever hits Cape Town:



Each of the facilities have its own decorations, feel and set up.

City of Cape Town officials, such as law enforcement, will be at the sites.

“Some entertainment will be there. There’s going to be music. There will be informal traders that’s going to be out there. So, there’s a lot of excitement happening and yes, they can come. Everybody is welcome. What we do want to say is that anybody that’s under 12, please bring a parent with or a guardian with you, because we don’t want anybody to get lost in any way, because there’s going to be a whole lot a whole lot of hype.”

Meanwhile, Capetonians are over the moon that the World Cup is hosted in their home town and backing the Spar Proteas for the win.

The venues will be open for all the matches and will close half an hour after the last game of the day.

The sites are in Mitchells Plain, Khayeltisha, Langa and Bellville.

Capetonians to enjoy Netball World Cup live on big screens:

