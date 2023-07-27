Stakeholders involved in organising the Netball World Cup in Cape Town say they are well prepared and ready to host the tournament.

The competition kicks off on Friday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre and will run until the 6th of August.

It’s all systems go for the first Netball World Cup in Africa. Law enforcement agencies will be on high alert for the duration of the tournament. The first centre pass will take place in the morning, followed by the official opening ceremony before the South Africa versus Wales game at 6pm.

“We did a testing rehearsal on two courts and we were happy. We can broadcast both courts simultaneously across the globe,” Director of the Netball World Cup, Priscila Masisi explains.

Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Tourism and Economic Opportunities, James Vos says the City is proud to be hosting the tournament. He says security will be tight around the venue.

“Private security will be hired to safeguard the venue whilst various law enforcement agencies including the police, traffic services and SAPS as well as the City’s Tourism Safety Unit will be deployed in full force and then of course we want to say to those spectators to come and enjoy our mega fan park,” says Vos.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa says the World Cup can be used to motivate all South Africans.

” For us hosting an event of this magnitude is to relive the dream of President Nelson Mandela who defined sport as a catalyst and as a tool for building a nation therefore for us it’s not about what happens on the field but also the ability of sport to mobilise people and bring us together,” says Kodwa.

Organisers say they had technical glitches with the issuing of tickets but this is being addressed.

The CTICC will meanwhile be exempted from load shedding for the duration of the tournament and private security will be deployed to safeguard the venue.

There are fan parks in Khayelitsha, Langa, Bellville and Mitchell’s Plain to cater for spectators that could not get tickets.

Video: Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa in state of readiness for the Netball World Cup 2023