The City of Cape Town will be implementing stricter traffic by-laws this month. It includes impounding vehicles that have flouted traffic laws.

The city passed the amended Traffic by-Law of 2021 which allows officers to impound vehicles with missing number plates, unroadworthy vehicles, and unlicensed vehicles.

Before the amendment traffic officers could only issue a traffic fine for such violations.

Mayoral Committee Member for Safety, JP Smith, says that reckless drivers will be arrested and their cars impounded until court processes are completed.

He says the harsh laws are intended to end the carnage on the city’s roads.