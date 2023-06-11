The Minister of Police Bheki Cele and his Chinese counterpart Wang Xiaohong have held discussions on how the two countries could collaborate to deal with violent crimes in South Africa through the use of technology.

The two Ministers also reflected on security preparations for the 15th BRICS Summit to be hosted in Johannesburg in August, where President Xi Jinping of China will join other head of states.

Cele accompanied by a delegation of senior South African Police Service officials, have wrapped up the five-day official visit to the People’s Republic of China.

They visited police stations in Shenzhen, Beijing and Shanghai.

” The three-city tour to Shenzhen, Beijing as well as Shanghai was characterised by engagements with various key safety and security role players of China. High on the agenda of this fruitful engagements was the establishment of a formal and rigorous policing exchange programme of personnel capabilities and training between the two countries,” says police ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba.

