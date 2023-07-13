The case of a man arrested in connection with the hijacking and theft of more than 100 television sets has been postponed in the Musina Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo.

The accused was found with 107 television sets at his storeroom at Musina China Mall.

The police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says the television sets were stolen during a hijacking incident in Vosloorus, Gauteng last year.

“Further probe reveal that the televisions were stolen during a hijacking incident in October 22 at Vosloorus in Gauteng province.”

The provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe lauds the police for retrieving such a large number of stolen televisions.

Ledwaba says the 44 years old suspect Abrar Jamel Hassen appeared before the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday and is out on R10 000 bail.