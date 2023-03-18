A teenage girl has been arrested in connection with the killing of her biological mother at Lesedi Park in Polokwane, Limpopo.

Apparently the teenager’s sought the assistance of a male accomplice who is still being sought after by the police.

The Police spokesperson, Motlafela Mojapelo, says the girl allegedly conspired to kill her mother who was denying her freedom. Mojapelo says the girl and her accomplice assaulted the woman, aged 44, with a frying pan and strangled her to death.

Police say the girl only reported the matter the following day claiming she found her mother in a pool of blood in her bedroom.

Mojapelo says they are looking for a second suspect.

“The police in Westernburg have arrested a 16-year-old girl for killing her mother at Lesedi Park for allegedly denying her freedom and have launched a manhunt for the suspect who assisted her in the murder. A certain man called Lebalang is requested to avail himself at the nearest police station to assist in the investigation.”