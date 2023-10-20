Cape Town cruise terminal to use award win to enhance tourism

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Cape Town Cruise Terminal, recently honoured with the prestigious Africa’s Leading Cruise Port 2023 award at the World Travel Awards, has pledged to leverage this recognition to uplift the local tourism market.

Spokesperson for the V&A Waterfront Cape Town Donald Kau, highlighted the terminal’s significant contributions to the region, including job creation and a substantial economic boost.

In response to the recent accolade from the World Travel Awards, which celebrates excellence in the travel, tourism, and hospitality sectors across Africa and the Indian Ocean, Kau emphasised the pivotal role of the cruise terminal in fostering both economic and employment growth. Notably, the terminal has been instrumental in creating approximately 2000 jobs, demonstrating its vital contribution to the local workforce.

Kau further underscored the terminal’s impact on the regional economy, stating that it has injected over R1.2 billion into the local economy this year alone. This substantial infusion of capital has not only bolstered the economic landscape but has also contributed to the overall development of Cape Town’s tourism sector.

“The World Travel Award is a prestigious accolade that recognises the finest in travel, tourism, and hospitality brands across the Indian Ocean. Through the operation of the Waterfront’s cruise terminal, we recognise the enormous potential it holds for achieving our tourism goals. As such, we are committed to extending a world-class experience for all visitors,” stated Kau.

