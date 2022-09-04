The Department of Tourism says it is working on a framework that will increase the development of the economy through tourism.

The new legislation will also be aimed at increasing jobs in the sector as well as encouraging community participation.

Tourism Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, has called on locals to also provide input.

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is hosting the 2022 Tourism Month launch at the Khwatu Nature Reserve on the Cape West Coast. This is as tourism is on the up following the devastation created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“It’s a policy document. We want to input it into legislation. We want to promote local tourism and we are hoping that out of this many other communities will be able to have an input into the document that we’re putting together because around all of that we’re promoting local tourism.”

