The situation in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg is calm following a violent protest by residents on Friday.

Residents took to the streets and blockaded roads, including the N12 Freeway over escalating gang-related crime in the area.

“The situation in Eldorado Park is relatively calm following yesterday’s protest action by residents who barricaded the N12 with burning tyres. What we understand is that the community is disgruntled with the state of crime in the area which resulted in people losing loved ones in the recent shootings. We have retained the deployment of officers in the area to ensure the security of residents. Officers will remain on high alert and continue to execute their duty and monitor for any disturbances and disruptions,” says Xolani Fihla, Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson.

The Provincial Organised Crime Unit in Gauteng has arrested three suspects in connection with the recent murders in Eldorado Park.

The suspects, including a minor, have been arrested for the alleged murder of two victims aged 19 and 20 years old.

The victims were allegedly shot and killed while walking in the street. The suspects then fled the scene.

The suspects, aged 17, 22 and 31 years are expected to appear before court soon on charges of murder.

