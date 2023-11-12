Calm restored at pro-Palestine march in Cape Town

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

A semblance of calm has been restored to the Sea Point Promenade in Cape Town after police used water cannons and stun grenades to disperse pro-Palestine protestors following clashes with pro- Israel supporters who had gathered for a prayer service.

The pro-sraeli supporters arrived with banners calling for the release of Israelis allegedly kidnapped by Hamas. The prayer service was subsequently cancelled.

Sea Point Councillor, Paul Jacobson, says it was supposed to be a peaceful prayer for all involved in the Middle-East conflict.

“I’m here to support the church organisation, the Clergy, who’s standing for the release of the hostages and to condemn terrorism. Unfortunately, others have taken over our space against the law in bad faith and bad spirit. It’s absolutely a disgrace for civil demonstration and as a councilor in this area, I’m absolutely appalled that people were not given the right to express themselves.”

Pro-Palestine, pro-Israel supporters and law enforcement clash in Cape Town:

National Director of the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem, Vivienne Myburgh, says they were about to pray for all those affected by the attacks in Palestine and Gaza, when the clashes broke out.

“We agree to free Palestine from the tyranny of Hamas. It is extremely sad to me that our government is actually embracing Hamas, standing with Hamas and allowing this to happen when other nations around the world are actually banning Hamas and any supporter of Hamas. Hamas is clearly a terrorist organisation terrorising their own people. We coming out to pray for South Africa, for Israel and all the people that are suffering in Palestine under Hamas.”

VIDEO | Chaos erupts at a pro-Palestine march in Cape Town: