Calm has been restored to the Laerskool Danie Malan in Pretoria North.

On Wednesday, Economic Freedom Fighters (EEFF) members and disgruntled parents protested at the school.

They accuse management of being racist for not accepting several Grade 1 learners for the new academic year.

The frustrated parents say all their options are too far for their children.

“Learning and teaching is going on as normal this morning at Hoerskool Danie Malan, with no sign of any protests. However, the road in front of the school has been blocked off by police to ensure that protestors don’t return. Yesterday, a group of about 30 members from the EFF in Tshwane as well as concerned parents gathered outside the gates of the school, to voice their concerns. They were protesting against the non-placement of black Grade 1 learners, claiming that the school is racist. Gauteng Education said it was impossible to racially discriminate through the online application process. It said the school already had its full intake of students.”

Back-To-School | Gauteng Education concerned about the Laerskool Danie Malan incident: Mabona

The EFF’s Thami Shabangu says, “We are asking for placement as residents of the north, the Afrikaans classes there is 5 of them and there is 15 to 21 learners in each classroom and we are asking for 1 additional classroom and there is also another classroom that they are using as a storeroom. They can take out that storeroom and use it as a class and they can actually have 3 English classes as well. Why must black kids be squashed like sardines while they are sitting like a private school and this is a government school?”

The School Governing Body (SGB) of the Laerskool Danie Malan has refuted claims that it is not accepting black grade one learners.

The SGB’s, Tinus Vos says the school is filled to capacity.

Vos says, “I can state to you it is definitely not a racial issue, it is a placement issue. We have all languages and all races in this school. We are over capacity already, so you must understand there are concerned parents that do not get a place for the children and then they come to the school to take out their frustrations but unfortunately that is something they need to take out with the department that is responsible for placements. We are only responsible for the kids that are already placed with us and their safety is our number 1 priority.”

Gauteng Education working to place remaining grade 1 and 8 learners

