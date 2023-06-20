Nelson Muffuh from the Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids (UNAIDS) has called for sustained and adequate financing for health infrastructure and systems.

Scientists and NGOs have lamented the impact of COVID-19 on funding for other critical healthcare epidemics like HIV.

Civil society, scientists, researchers and policy makers are meeting in Durban for the 11th SA Aids Conference this week.

Eight-million South Africans are currently living with HIV.

Muffuh was addressing the opening of the conference.

“On the African continent, SA is among the top-ranking countries in allocation of revenue to health and must be applauded of financing 69% of your aids response. The UN therefore looks forward to working with you to implement the recently implemented NHI Bill to address healthcare financing challenges and provide universal access to quality healthcare for all South Africans irrespective of their socio-economic status.”

Muffuh spoke to SABC News earlier: