Calls for isolation of Israel as Apartheid state gain momentum

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A call has been made for the Israeli state to be isolated from the world. Speaking during a Pro-Palestine protest in Cape Town Struggle Stalwart and Cleric Dr. Alan Boesak has called to action the brandishing of Israel as an Apartheid State and for the closure of the Israeli Embassy in South Africa.

Various protests have been held across Cape Town on Sunday. They are objecting to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

More and more Palestinians bore the brunt of the multiple killings.

“We should break all ties with that apartheid state, we should let all those people in that embassy go, we should recall our ambassador…Cyril Ramaphosa cannot stop the war, Joe Biden can, Cyril Ramaphosa cannot talk to Netanyahu, Joe Biden can, but we can do what we must do and as South Africans that is the minimum that we can do. We must do it that is what our people here are asking,” says Boesak.

Leaders from various political formations and the religious fraternity spoke in one voice condemning the violence.

“We as South Africans stand united to send a strong message to the Palestinian resistance as well as the people in occupied Palestine that as much as they stood side by side with us during the struggle, we must continue being their voice in the resistance for self-determination,” says ANC Member of Parliament, Mandla Mandela.

PAC President Mzwanele Nyontso says, “It’s very important for the people of Palestine, it’s very important to expose the state of Israel the apartheid state of Israel that has been doing nothing else but maiming and killing innocent people.” says,

A similar protest has been held in Kenilworth calling for fairness, equality and a just resolution of conflicts.

Protester Ayesha Bagus explains, “My mother was born in 1948; she would’ve been 75 years old today. In her lifetime she didn’t see the Palestinian people free, and I hope that I get to see the Palestinian people free in my lifetime,” s.

Another protester Waleed Isaacs says, “I just feel the hurt of my brother whether he’s a Muslim whether he’s a Christian whether he’s a Jew it just is unacceptable to blanket and to kill people. I think people should make it a point to come and support the oppressed.”

The historical conflict between the neighbouring countries escalated after Hamas attacked Israel and took some hostages.