The United Nations’ (U.N.) Economic and Social Council has adopted a resolution removing Iran from its seat on the 45-member Commission on the Status of Women.

A draft resolution submitted by the United States called “to remove with immediate effect the Islamic Republic of Iran from the Commission for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term” over its policies that are contrary to the rights of women and girls.

The move to expel Iran is seen as a direct response to months of protests sparked by the death in detention of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini who was arrested by Iran’s morality police enforcing the country’s strict dress code for women.

The demonstrations in Iran have turned into a popular revolt against Government in which hundreds more have lost their lives while more than 18 000 have been detained leading to a diplomatic move at the UN to have Iran removed from the Commission tasked with expanding gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Results of votes

29 in favour, 8 against and 16 abstentions among the 54-member Council.

U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield says, “The commission is the premier U.N. body for promoting gender equality and empowering women. It cannot do its important work if it’s being undermined from within. Iran’s membership at this moment is an ugly stain on the Commission’s credibility. Colleagues, in line with our work, votes are often complicated. There are few, obviously, right and wrong answers in diplomacy but today, today we have an opportunity to do something that is clearly the right thing to do. We can act in this moment to support women. We can act in direct response to our constituents the global community of women.”

Iran’s efforts to sway the vote fell short as it made the case against creating what it termed an unwelcome precedent that would prevent member states with different cultures and customs from contributing to the activities of bodies in the international system.

“It is not at all unexpected that the United States is taking such unlawful action against Iran, given its longest pending hostility towards the Iranian people but if carried out, it would be exceedingly dangerous to the UN system’s integrity. This illegal conduct might also create a dangerous precedent with far-reaching consequences,” said Tehran’s envoy Amir Saeid Jalil Iravani.

Despite the vote to remove Iran, it did highlight divisions among UN member states including from Russia that called for an opinion on the legality of the vote which was procedurally defeated.

Russia’s Deputy Ambassador Gennady Kuzman says, “The United States, with a group of its ever loyal called perpetrators, have decided once again to pressure their political opponent, try to discredit them, and at the same time purge the UN Commission on the Status of Women from a sovereign and influential player. The initiators of this disreputable project are not embarrassed by the fact that the acting in violation of the existing rules of procedure for ECOSOC and its functional commissions.”

Canada’s Ambassador Robert Rae expressed a different view, “Is there really nothing that a state can do against its own citizens that has zero consequences for its membership in a commission on the status of Women? Is there really no standard not imposed by Canada or the United States or any or anyone else but by the U.N. itself that says the dignity of women is at the forefront of our common efforts? And now we’re watching what we have been watching for the last three months, and we’re seriously being told, well, I’m sorry, we can’t do this because it’s not appropriate. Well, in Canada’s view, what’s not appropriate is killing people for their political opinions.”

Video – Iranians in South Africa show support for Iranian people: