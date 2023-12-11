Cabinet welcomes safe return of South Africans from Gaza

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Cabinet has welcomed the safe return of 19 South African nationals who were stranded in Gaza, Palestine, following the outbreak of conflict between Palestinian group Hamas and the Israeli government on October 7, 2023.

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made the announcement during a briefing on the outcomes of a recent cabinet meeting held on December 8, 2023.

Ntshavheni conveyed the country’s gratitude to the Government of Egypt for facilitating the citizens’ safe passage through the Rafah Crossing into its territory.

Media briefing on the outcomes of the Special Cabinet meeting

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>