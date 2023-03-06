All eyes will be on President Cyril Ramaphosa in an hour when he announces the new members of his executive. The big one is that of Paul Mashatile, who will be officially appointed the country’s new deputy president following the resignation of David Mabuza last month.

The president can appoint at least two people whom are not members parliament to his executive with the minister of electricity not likely to be a member of parliament.

The briefing was initially meant to begin at 7pm but has since been moved to 8pm.

The current ministers and their deputies are anxious as President Ramaphosa is set to change his executive.

Independent Political Analyst Dr Ralph Mathekga says the nation is expecting a new cabinet with a sense of purpose and that will boost and inspire investor confidence.

After receiving the highest number of votes for the ANC NEC, Sihle Zikalala is expected to get a ministerial position.

But ministers such as Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Lindiwe Sisulu and Deputy Phumulo Masusalle are in the firing line for being the fiercest critics of the president heading to the governing party’s national conference.

