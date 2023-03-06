President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce changes in his Cabinet at 7pm on Monday evening. His spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, confirmed this during a media briefing in Pretoria on Sunday.

Pressure and widespread anxiety has been building around the President’s expected reshuffle including appointing a Deputy President, following the resignation of David Mabuza.

Uncertainty is rife on who will make it to the reconfigured Cabinet, But it is a waiting game for now until President Cyril Ramaphosa announces the changes.

The video below has the full details:

On Friday, ANC Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula told a media briefing in Johannesburg that there is pressure to make changes in the Cabinet.