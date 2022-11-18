Cabinet has endorsed the call by some delegates for developed countries to fund the fight against climate change at the COP27 Summit in Egypt.

On Thursday, talks collapsed when parties could not agree on loss and damage funding. This, as nations agree that developing countries will experience the effects of climate change the most.

The European Union Commission has, meanwhile, announced a R1 billion fund for loss and damages.

Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, briefed the media earlier on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting held on Thursday.

Gungubele says, “Cabinet also endorsed the Africa Group position to call on developed countries to honour their pledges and commitments made under both the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement. These include a call on developed countries to take the lead on reducing emissions and providing developing countries with financial resources for their own climate action.”

VIDEO: Minister Gungubele briefs media on outcomes of the 16 November Cabinet meeting:



African countries

Ministers from various African countries met in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday. The aim of the session is to ensure that continent speaks with one voice in response to issues raised at the COP27 climate summit.

African Union (AU) Commissioner Estherine Fotabong said the issue of Just Energy Transition is critical.

“In the context of Just Transition, we of course need to balance the change of getting to a Green economy and zero carbon economy and that of economic interest of the African continent and the African people. It is therefore important that, as we finalise this last week of negotiations, we give our negotiations the guidance of the ministers and the courage to change the things that we have to change in terms of contributing to Just Transition.”

Additional reporting by Sophie Mokoena.