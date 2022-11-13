Ministers from various African countries are meeting in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on Sunday. The aim of the session is to ensure that continent speaks with one voice in response to issues raised at the COP27 climate summit.

African Union (AU) Commissioner Estherine Fotabong says the issue of Just Energy Transition is critical.

“In the context of Just Transition, we of course need to balance the change of getting to Green economy and zero carbon economy and that of economic interest of the African continent and the African people. It is therefore important that, as we finalise this last week of negotiations, we give our negotiations the guidance of the ministers and the courage to change the things that we have to change in terms of contributing to Just Transition,” says Fotabong.

UN representative on Environment in Africa, Inger Anderson, has called on the G20 countries to make resources and funds available. This comes as the G20 leaders are expected to meet in Bali, Indonesia, this week.

Anderson says the funds are needed to address the challenges of loss and damages in relation to climate change caused by industrialisation.

He adds, “The issue of long-term finance is clearly the most critical issue. One of the critical issues on the agenda and indeed the progress report on the climate financing delivery plan has been discussed. In this regards, the Secretary General has highlighted the importance of being aware of what the commodity crisis is doing right now to African economies.”

Minister of Green Economy and Climate Change in Zambia, Collins Nzovu says they expect to make progress on the matter.

Nzovu says, “The name that we will meet at the Congress the fact that it is on the table is progress in itself. We will put more pressure to make sure that we make progress on loss and damage. I don’t believe it will be just a subject on the agenda.”

The Ministers of Environment in Africa are currently meeting at Maritim Jolie Resort El-Salam. Qesm in Sharm El Sheikh discussing a common position on technology, adaptation, financing and loss and damages. https://t.co/uVQmeyJMji — Sophie Mokoena (@Sophie_Mokoena) November 13, 2022