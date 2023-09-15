The body of the IFP founder and president emeritus Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi will be

taken to his hometown of Mahlabatini in northern KwaZulu-Natal today, ahead of his funeral tomorrow.

Buthelezi died last weekend at the age of 95.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accorded him a category one special official funeral.

Zulu regiments also known as Amabhuto will be part of the convoy from the local mortuary to KwaPhindangene Palace.

Various routes will be affected to make way for the motorcade accompanying the departed leader who was also a Prime Minister of the AmaZulu nation.

According to Zulu custom, rituals are expected to be performed by senior elders of the Buthelezi family at his home tonight.

IFP deputy secretary-general Albert Mncwango says arrangements and provisions for transport have been made for the regiments who are travelling from Durban and Johannesburg.

“I have actually been told from Durban, that we are expecting some 35 busses to be coming up, and from Jhb some 20 busses. That is a massive number of Amabutho. so that is why we are taking no chances in terms of making sure once they are here they are taken care of. They have some space here to be part of the whole process.”

Additional reporting by Minoshni Pillay

VIDEO: Spotlight on Buthelezi’s contribution to KZN