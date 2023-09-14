Police Minister Bheki Cele says police are liaising with the leadership of AmaZulu AmaButho who are expected to attend the funeral service of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Saturday in Ulundi.

Cele conducted a site visit at the Mangosuthu Buthelezi Regional Sports Complex where he met with senior Inkatha Freedom Party leaders, provincial government and the SANDF.

Buthelezi, who died last weekend, has been accorded a category one special official funeral.

The AmaButho will in the next two days accompany Buthelezi’s body as is customary for the head of the Buthelezi clan and the AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister.

Cele elaborates, “We have one day of the event that might be very emotional. I think everybody will be there to give and take. The main and first prize is the safety. Amabutho have been briefed. As we speak there is even a delegation that is talking with them, especially those that are not here from eThekwini and Egoli, we don’t have any fear around that.”

VIDEO | IFP updates on Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s funeral: