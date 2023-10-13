Stats SA says budget cuts affecting their operations

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong has told Parliament that budget cuts are having a negative impact on the work of Statistics South Africa.

He says Parliament needs to look into the issue of funding and determine how these cuts will impact the reports that the organisation produces annually.

He was briefing the Portfolio Committee on Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation in the National Assembly.

“I don’t think that we have really analysed the effects that these budget cuts have on the 250 or so reports that are produced annually by Stats SA. Especially in the current economic climate that we work in. What are the factors that militate against the work of Stats SA.”