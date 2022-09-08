British royals including Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Prince William and her sons Princes Andrew and Edward have arrived in Scotland by plane to be with the ailing monarch, television footage showed on Thursday.

They will now make their way to Balmoral Castle, around an hour’s drive away from Aberdeen Airport where they landed.

The queen, Britain’s longest-reigning sovereign and the world’s oldest monarch, has been suffering from what Buckingham Palace has called “episodic mobility problems” since the end of last year.

“Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the palace said in a statement.

“The queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

Her eldest son and heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla travelled to her Scottish home, Balmoral Castle, where she is staying, along with his eldest son Prince William, officials said. Her other children – Anne, Andrew and Edward – were also at the castle.

Doctors are concerned about Queen Elizabeth’s health and have recommended the 96-year-old monarch remains under medical supervision.

British Prime Minister Liz Truss has no plans at the moment to travel to Scotland, her spokesman said on Thursday, declining to comment on the situation surrounding Queen Elizabeth after doctors recommended she remain under medical supervision.

The BBC interrupted its normal schedule to switch to constant coverage of the queen.

“My prayers, and the prayers of people across the @churchofengland and the nation, are with Her Majesty The Queen today,” Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, said on Twitter.

Last October, Elizabeth spent a night in hospital and she has been forced to cut back on public engagements since then. On Wednesday she cancelled a virtual meeting with senior ministers after being advised to rest by her doctors.

The previous day she had been pictured appointing Liz Truss as the country’s new prime minister at Balmoral, the 15th premier of her record-breaking reign.

A palace source played down speculation that the monarch had suffered a fall.