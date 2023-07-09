Deputy Minister International Relations and Cooperation Candith Mashego-Dlamini says South Africa is committed to ensuring that rural communities benefit from the BRICS partnership.

She told that to diplomats from BRICS countries that were on the way to Thohoyandou in Limpopo yesterday to showcase the region’s untapped business potential.

The roadshow comes a few weeks before BRICS countries hold a summit in South Africa.

Mashego-Dlamini says plans are under way to ensure that rural and township economies benefit from the summit …

“Here we are looking for investment, we are looking for development. I brought a number of ambassadors here to come and see for themselves where their businesspeople can have interest, also partner with people of Vhembe District. Yesterday I took the Ambassador of Qatar to Nandoni Waterfront so that he could see that really it is right in the deep rural area, the community are not working but there is a facility that is good for tourism. He is in Qatar; we must speak to businesses in Qatar to come and invest so we can create jobs for the people that are around the river.”