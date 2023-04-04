Upstart boxing promotion Boxing 5 is continuing with it’s plans to revive the interest in boxing in South Africa by offering a bill laden with champions.

The promotion is headed by esteemed trainer, Colin Nathan, and in just their second event in May, dubbed Night of the Champions, the promotion wants evenly matched contests that will showcase South African and African fighters to a worldwide audience.

Nathan says the promotion aims to use technology to get fighters noticed on the world stage.

“We have such tremendous talent. We really do! We’ve got great fighters, fighters who can contest for legitimate world titles and win legitimate world titles. So, that’s one of my goals for this year. It’s obviously focused on production, get the streaming going, get the broadcast going and then obviously push the content internationally.”

Night of the Champions is scheduled for the 6th of May in the South of Johannesburg. The fighters have been crying out for this kind of bill, and the promoters believe the punters will be all in as well.

Female boxing will also be showcased with top class boxers, like Simangele Hadebe and Hedda Wolmarans, ready to take their opportunities.

Hadebe is due to fight a boxer from Thailand, and is trying not to let the pressure get to her.

“I feel overwhelmed to be honest, to be in this great bill, first of all, to have world champions on your side. Having so much names on the table, it is such a pressure for me. But I try not to let it distract me by any means. I have a fight to prepare for.”

Boxing 5 aims to revive interest in boxing in South Africa: