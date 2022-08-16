Police in Kenya have confirmed that the body of a missing electoral commission official has been found in a forest several kilometres from his duty station.

Daniel Musyoka, a returning officer for Embakasi East constituency, was abducted on Thursday last week, two days after the elections.

Police say his two sisters have positively identified his body.

History of violence

The electoral commission has introduced many checks and balances to try to prevent disputes like those that led to violence in which more than 1 200 people were killed following the 2007 election.

In 2017, more than 100 people were killed after the Supreme Court quashed the initial result over irregularities in the electoral process.

Amid fears that vote-rigging allegations could lead to bloody scenes like those that followed presidential polls in 2007 and 2017, Cherera urged the parties to pursue any disputes through the courts.

Diplomats and international observers were whisked out of the tallying hall before Chebukati spoke, as scuffles broke out.

While announcing the presidential election results yesterday, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Wafula Chebukati, said commissioners had been intimidated, arrested, and kidnapped.

-Additional reporting by Reuters