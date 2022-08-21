The beautiful area of Namaqualand in the Northern Cape never disappoints. It is yet again a blooming spectacle of flowers. This annual flower season comes after good rains, and this year has been no exception.

Tourists are descending on the area to bear testament to the variety of beautiful flowers and this also adds a positive spin to the economic coffers of the area.



Several areas in the region are a beautiful sight to behold since August 1st. The yearly display is expected to last until October 1st.

Incredible views

Local and international tourists have descended to its doorstep to savor the beautiful views

“We actually just arrived and we’re gonna spend a couple of days in various areas,” says one tourist.

”We just arrived here this morning and we found this park now which is absolutely incredible,” says another tourists.

The COVID-19 lockdown last year had a severe impact on the flower season on this side of the country, and businesses were crippled but had to make ends meet to stay afloat.

Tourist guides in the area were not spared.

A special surprise for this season

Tourist guide, Nicolene Morris says, “During COVID-19 lockdown, it was a difficult time, but things are now looking good for them.”

With the flower season now picking up in the area, Morris says this year there has been a rare start to the flower season with the Purple vygies blooming first, which is expected to show up last.

“This year, the Purple vygies are showing first in some of the areas, which is an indication that the flower season is at its end, but this year it’s a rare phenomenon. This year we do get the usual progress, starting out with your Orange daisies and other types of flower species. In the Hantam area, we see the bulbs also in blue. So, things are looking good,” adds Namakwa District Tourism’s, Pearl Heyn.

Tourist numbers climbing

And the numbers in tourists are picking up.

Those who want to see the beautiful flowers, including the little ones, are encouraged to take a break during the upcoming school holidays by making a trip to the Namaqualand.