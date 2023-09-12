Late black consciousness leader, Steve Biko has been remembered in his hometown eQonce in the Eastern Cape.

Biko died in police detention on this day in 1977. Biko’s brutal death flamed anger and an international outcry about South Africa’s unjust laws of the time.

But his legacy still stands strong and is remembered through the Steve Biko Centre in Ginsburg. His son, Nkosinathi Biko, says this is an emotional day for the Biko family.

“It is a day that has sadness associated with it but it has become a day that we use as a resuscitative day not only about his legacy but also to reflect on the challenges that remain. His name remains an inspiration for us, we should draw lessons to solve some of our nation’s problems including giving ourselves as a nation a stronger sense of identity.”