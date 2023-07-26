The hunt for the killers of three people in Qonce in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday night continues. Two others were also wounded in the brazen early evening shooting.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu says it is alleged that at about 6 p.m. the five victims were on the pavement in Victoria Street, near a car wash, when two unknown men approached and started shooting at them.

Naidu says, “The motive for the shooting is under investigation and no suspects have been arrested. The victims are aged between 30-38 years old. Names of the deceased are still being verified by police. Police are appealing to anyone who can assist in the investigation to contact the Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, Lieutenant-Colonel Mthuthuzeli Mohammed on 082 441 9230 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station.”