President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees appear nowhere on the ballot in Tuesday’s U.S. midterm elections but his ability to keep reshaping the federal judiciary hinges on the results of the voting that will determine whether his fellow Democrats keep control of the Senate.

The Senate has the authority to confirm a president’s nominees to the federal judiciary including the Supreme Court. Biden’s Republican predecessor Donald Trump put a major emphasis on getting judicial nominations confirmed as he worked to move the judiciary rightward

Biden, aiming to nudge the judiciary back leftward and make it more reflective of America’s diversity, has managed to match Trump in the number of such nominees confirmed – 84 – at the same point in their presidencies.

His appointees include Ketanji Brown Jackson, the Supreme Court’s first Black woman justice. Among Biden’s confirmed appointees, 75% are women, 25% are Black and 17% are Hispanic – a greater degree of diversity than any of his predecessors achieved in a judiciary long dominated by white men.

“It will go down as one of the great achievements of the Biden administration,” said Russ Feingold, a Democratic former U.S. senator and leader of the liberal American Constitution Society, which has advocated for Biden’s judicial nominees.