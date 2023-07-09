US President Joe Biden will depart for Europe on Sunday where he’ll meet with the UK’s King Charles III and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak before attending the NATO Summit in Lithuania.

The NATO gathering from Tuesday comes after the United States agreed late last week to provide Ukraine with controversial cluster munitions, weapons which are prohibited by many NATO member states including the UK.

Biden travels back to Europe to demonstrate unity in the expanding alliance after Finland’s accession to NATO in April while Sweden’s membership has stalled and Ukraine’s hopes of joining only grows.

Reports suggest his meetings with European leaders could become contentious over Washington’s decision to provide cluster munitions to Ukraine, an explosive weapon that releases bomblets over a wide area, with grave implications for civilians, while unexploded ordnances often litter the landscape.

The summit is expected to provide a key test of Western unity as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its 17th month.