BCA applauds suspension of 13 officials from Masters’ Offices

The Black Conveyancers Association (BCA) has expressed approval regarding the suspension of 13 officials from various Masters’ Offices earlier initiated by the Department of Justice.

This action follows an investigation into allegations of maladministration and financial irregularities within the Masters Offices, which are responsible for managing the affairs of deceased individuals’ estates, liquidation, and guardianship, among other duties.

Attorney and BCA member, Dr. Ray Brink, highlighted a noticeable decline in productivity, leading to various challenges within the system.

Brink says, “For example, I am aware that some people have been paying bribes to some officials and that means that their work gets done and of course that means that they get pushed to the front of the queue and everybody else just doesn’t get their work done.”

He emphasised the significance of efficient processes, particularly in conveyancing, which involves property transfers. Delays in these procedures could negatively impact the distribution of assets to heirs, ultimately diminishing the estate’s value.

“So, this is particularly important, especially with regards to conveyancing, that’s the transfer of properties because in an estate, typically if there’s a property in an estate, that would mean that the delays cause a deterioration and a lowering of the amount that ultimately gets paid to heirs,” says Brink.

